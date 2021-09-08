News
Bumrah moves up to ninth in Test rankings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 08, 2021 16:13 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the fourth Test decisively in India's favour and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

 

Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India's favour and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Among the batters, Shardul Thakur's two half-centuries have lifted him 59 places to 79th position.

Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers' list after finishing with four wickets in the match.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit's match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place.

West Indies' Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
