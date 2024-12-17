What's Wrong With Rohit's Batting?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 10 on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Photograph: Screengrab/X

In a candid analysis of Rohit Sharma's batting challenges, Cheteshwar Pujara -- inarguably the Indian batter of the series during India's previous two tours of Australia -- has highlighted the fundamental reason behind the skipper's struggling form during the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

On Day 4 of the third Test, Rohit's dismissal for 10 off 27 balls exemplified his current struggles. Caught by Wicket-keeper Alex Carey after edging a Pat Cummins delivery, Rohit's shot selection and technique highlighted the technical difficulties Pujara believes stem from his batting position shift.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pujara provided a nuanced critique of Sharma's current batting approach.

'It wasn't a length where you can drive,' he explained, emphasising the technical complexity of the shot that led to Sharma's dismissal. Pujara suggested that Sharma should have defended the ball, allowing it to come to him, rather than attempting an aggressive punch.

'When you are so much used to opening the innings and you have to wait, you put yourself in doubt,' Pujara noted.

'He doesn't get that momentum either,' Pujara added, highlighting the psychological impact of such a significant batting order adjustment.

The lack of consistent runs has only compounded the pressure on Rohit, creating a challenging cycle of diminishing confidence and performance.

The critique comes at a critical juncture in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where team dynamics and individual performances are under intense scrutiny.

Pujara's analysis offers insights not just into Sharma's current form, but also the delicate balance of team strategy and individual batting psychology.

Meanwhile, Rohit's gesture after his dismissal raised speculation over his retirement from Test cricket.

As he made his way back to the pavilion, Rohit left his gloves in front of the dug out, just behind the advertisement board.

That act had social media abuzzing with fans speculating that Rohit hinted at the end of his Test career.

The veteran announced his retirement from T20I cricket after leading the team to the T20 World Cup title win in June.

As the series progresses, all eyes will be on Rohit to see whether he can adapt to his new batting position and reclaim the form that has made him a cornerstone of Indian cricket.