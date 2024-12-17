Rohit's Struggles Sink India Deeper

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's decision to move down the order has flopped. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Star Sports/X

Rohit Sharma's woes with the bat persisted on Day 4 of the Gabba Test on Tuesday.

The captain, who had switched positions to number six, once again fell prey to Pat Cummins, edging a delivery to Alex Carey for just 10 off 27 balls in another unconvincing innings.

The series has been a torrid one for Rohit. His decision to move down the order hasn't yielded the desired results. Despite a brief moment of respite, where he found the boundary and survived a close call, Cummins' persistent line and length proved too much for the Indian captain.

Rohit's poor form in 2024 has been a cause for concern. With an average of 26.39 in 24 innings, the skipper has failed to deliver. The Gabba Test has further raised questions about his batting approach.

As India fights to save the Test, the pressure on Rohit and the team is immense. The Australian bowlers, led by Cummins, have exploited the Indian batting's weaknesses, leaving them in a precarious position.

Rohit's dismissal has sparked mixed reactions among Indian fans. While some were disappointed by his failure to contribute, others have voiced frustration at his continued poor form.