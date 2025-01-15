HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mumbai awaits Rohit's call as Jaiswal joins Ranji camp

Mumbai awaits Rohit's call as Jaiswal joins Ranji camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 16:27 IST

x

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. Photograph: BCCI/X

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday joined the Mumbai camp after confirming his availability for the next round of Ranji Trophy but skipper Rohit Sharma was not to be seen after turning up for a couple of practice on the opening day of training.

Rohit, who batted alongside Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, is expected to resume training in a day or two.

However, it remains to be seen if the incumbent Indian skipper would play in the domestic giant's next Ranji Trophy fixture.

 

Rohit is yet to confirm his availability for the Elite Group A contest against Jammu and Kashmir starting on January 23 but so far, no formal discussions have been taken place.

"The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI.

The 37-year-old is looking to put an end to his poor run with the bat after he managed a mere 31 runs in three Tests that he played against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning.

While Rahane looked in rich form with some powerful flicks off the pads, it was Shivam Dube who was severe on both fast bowlers and spinners alike as he played an aggressive knock in his batting stint with the Mumbai captain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi get Pant boost for Ranji; no word yet from Kohli
Delhi get Pant boost for Ranji; no word yet from Kohli
Ashwin opens about farewell Test
Ashwin opens about farewell Test
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly
England pacer Mahmood's India visa delayed
England pacer Mahmood's India visa delayed
SEE: Cricketers Go Kite Flying!
SEE: Cricketers Go Kite Flying!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant 0:49

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation2:50

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black0:33

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD