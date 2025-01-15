Mumbai awaits Rohit's call as Jaiswal joins Ranji camp

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. Photograph: BCCI/X

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday joined the Mumbai camp after confirming his availability for the next round of Ranji Trophy but skipper Rohit Sharma was not to be seen after turning up for a couple of practice on the opening day of training.

Rohit, who batted alongside Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, is expected to resume training in a day or two.

However, it remains to be seen if the incumbent Indian skipper would play in the domestic giant's next Ranji Trophy fixture.

Rohit is yet to confirm his availability for the Elite Group A contest against Jammu and Kashmir starting on January 23 but so far, no formal discussions have been taken place.

"The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI.

The 37-year-old is looking to put an end to his poor run with the bat after he managed a mere 31 runs in three Tests that he played against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning.

While Rahane looked in rich form with some powerful flicks off the pads, it was Shivam Dube who was severe on both fast bowlers and spinners alike as he played an aggressive knock in his batting stint with the Mumbai captain.