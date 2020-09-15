News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Bumrah is the best T20 bowler in the world'

'Bumrah is the best T20 bowler in the world'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 15, 2020 23:36 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah during Mumbai Indians' training session in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Martin Meisner/Pool via Getty Images

Mumbai Indians' Australian recruit James Pattinson hailed teammate Jasprit Bumrah as the 'best T20 bowler in the world' and said he is looking forward to playing alongside the India pace spearhead in the upcoming IPL.

 

The 13th edition of IPL starts in the UAE from September 19.

"Personally, it's just fantastic to work with some of the best bowlers in the world. Obviously, Bumrah is probably the best T20 bowler in the world. And Boulty (Trent Boult) is up there as well.

"So, for me it will be a great experience to be around those guys," Pattinson said in a video shared on Mumbai Indians' official handle.

"I have played a few One-day Internationals here in the UAE before, so I have got a bit of experience over here in UAE."

The reigning champions named Pattinson as a replacement for the seasoned Lasith Malinga, who has decided to skip this edition of the IPL due to personal reasons.

Talking about the pitches and conditions in the UAE, he said, "The wickets are drier and there will be three wickets which will be used throughout the tournament so it will be slower and lower as the tournament goes on.

"May be the slower ball and stuff like that might come into play a lot more."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
