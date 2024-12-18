Kohli Link To Akash Deep's Heroics

IMAGE: India's Number 11 batter Akash Deep hit 31 runs to help India avoid the follow on. Photograph: BCCI/X

Akash Deep's maiden Test match in Australia will be one to remember.

On Day 4 of the Brisbane Test, the young pacer delivered a fearless and career-defining performance to help India avoid the follow-on.

Coming in at No. 11 with India still 33 runs short, the 28-year-old Bengal pacer showed composure and courage in a gritty last-wicket stand with Jasprit Bumrah. Their gritty 47-run stand not only frustrated Australia but also kept India's chances alive in the series.

Akash Deep, playing the most impactful knock of his young international career, displayed remarkable composure. He took the aggressive route, easing the pressure on India, while Bumrah provided solid resistance at the other end.

The pivotal moment came when Akash edged a Pat Cummins delivery over the gully fielder for a boundary, ensuring India crossed the 246-run follow-on mark.

What followed was a stunning six off Cummins, launched over mid-wicket, sparking wild celebrations from Indian fans in the stadium and the dressing room alike. The right-hander's chest-thumping celebration and confident gestures declared, 'I belong here.'

Akash used a bat gifted to him by Virat Kohli for his heroic innings. Reflecting on the moment in an earlier interview, Akash shared, 'Virat bhaiya came to me before the Bangladesh series and asked, "Bat chaiye kya tujhe?" I was speechless when he offered it to me.'

'"Yeh le, rakh le yeh bat." I had planned to keep it as a souvenir on my wall, but today, it made a big impact.'

Although initially intended as a keepsake, the decision to use Kohli's gift turned out to be a masterstroke, helping India not just avoid embarrassment but remain competitive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 series.

Social media lit up with praise for Akash's audacious stroke play. Take a look: