Rediff.com's Afsar Dayatar captures glimpses of Simran Shaikh returning home to Dharavi, a couple of days after she became the most expensive hire at the Women's Premier League auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Simran, who was bought by the Gujarat Giants for ₹1.90 crore (Rs 19 million) -- was given a grand welcome in Azad Nagar, the area in Dharavi where she has lived all her life.

All photographs: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Simran receives a grand welcome in Dharavi, here and below.

IMAGE: Simran with her mother Akhtari Banoo.

