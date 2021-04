April 22, 2021 10:24 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals spinner Shreyas Gopal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal had some fun during training as he imitated the bowling action of Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Gopal bowled in Bumrah's sling-arm action while also trying to copy the bowling styles of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh.

'I've shown it to Bumrah himself. And he's said that I imitate him better than he does it himself,' says Gopal in the video posted by Royals on Twitter.