SEE: Team India's Impact Player of the Series

IMAGE: Washington Sundar scored some important runs, including his maiden Test ton in the Lord's Test last week. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised on building a strong team culture comprising qualities of hard work and improvement, in a short dressing room speech after India secured a memorable 2-2 draw against England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday.

'The way this series has panned out, 2-2, is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone,' Gambhir said in a video shared by BCCI.

'Remember, we will keep getting better. We will keep working hard. We will keep improving our areas because if we keep doing that, we can dominate cricket for a very long time.'

'People will come and go but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that (that) people want to be a part of this culture. That is what we want to create.' added Gambhir, after India averted a possible third consecutive series loss.

The gathering also saw all-rounder Washington Sundar being given the ‘Impact Player of the Series' award, handed to him by senior player Ravindra Jadeja.

Washington said, 'It is a great blessing to be playing four games on the trot in a place like England. (I) always wanted to do well here and as a team, just the way we went about every single day, it was amazing.'

'The energy that we created, especially from a fielding perspective, we were always there for each other. Thank you so much for everything,' he added.