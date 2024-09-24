News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » All eyes on Kanpur as teams arrive for series decider

All eyes on Kanpur as teams arrive for series decider

Source: ANI
September 24, 2024 22:03 IST
IMAGE: India Captain Rohit Sharma arrives at the team hotel in Kanpur alongside Shubman Gill. Photograph: ANI / X

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and star batter Virat Kohli have arrived at the team hotel in Kanpur ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled from September 27 to October 1 at Green Park Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad, currently leading the two-match series after winning the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, is set to face Bangladesh in the series decider with an unchanged lineup, as confirmed by the BCCI.

 

IMAGE: Bangladeshi players arrive in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI / X

A video circulating on social media shows hotel staff in Kanpur warmly welcoming the Indian team upon their arrival, highlighting the excitement surrounding the match.

The Bangladesh team, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, also reached Kanpur on Tuesday, receiving an enthusiastic reception from fans at Chakeri Airport. Supporters lined the streets as the team made its way to their hotel, Landmark Towers, building anticipation for the final Test

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

