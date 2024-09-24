Sparks fly in IOA as Sahdev Yadav takes on PT Usha

IMAGE: PT Usha has sought explanation from Yadav regarding several allegations in his current role as the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF). Photograph: PTI

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) treasurer Sahdev Yadav on Tuesday threatened legal action against the body's president PT Usha for "defaming" his image after she issued a show cause notice to him on the basis of a complaint challenging his eligibility to hold the post.

On September 10, Usha sought explanation from Yadav, who is also currently the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), following an anonymous complaint alleging that he and some other IOA officials are continuing in office in violation of the age and tenure guidelines set by the National Sports Code.

Under the Sports Code, it is mandatory for an official to step aside after 12 consecutive years in office. Yadav has also been a former secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and has been on its board for 15 years.

"It is very unfortunate that you have given value to such baseless and politically motivated letter fully knowing that election of executive council of IOA were held under the supervision of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in 2022," Yadav said in a strongly-worded reply to Usha in a letter dated September 23.

"... I request you to withdraw your notice sent to many office bearers and EC members including me ... failing which I shall be construed (constrained) to take all legal recourse for defaming my individual image in public at large though social media and also before the sports ministry and the IOC."

Usha's letter to Yadav was also marked to the sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and to the International Olympic Committee.

Yadav claimed that Usha's letter to him was leaked to the media and public before reaching him. He said in the letter that "the image of the IOA as well as my individual social image have been defamed ... in the eyes of the people of this country, the government and the IOC".

The latest development added fuel to the ongoing factional feud within the IOA.

Usha has been at loggerheads with the body's Executive Council members from earlier this year, stating that they were trying to sideline her by their acts of defiance, including issuing termination letters to an official appointed by her.

This was after a majority of EC members had claimed that they had signed a suspension order declaring Raghuram Iyer's appointment as IOA CEO in January as null and void.