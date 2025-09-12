Bronco Test: Team India's new fitness mantra

IMAGE: Team India's Strength & Conditioning Coach Adrian Le Roux instructs the players ahead of a Bronco Test on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Adrian Le Roux, in his second stint as Team India’s strength and conditioning coach, shed light on the Bronco Test — a gruelling yardstick of fitness that’s now part of the Men in Blue’s regimen.

Originally designed for rugby players to boost aerobic and cardiovascular capacity, the test is as relentless as it sounds. With markers at 0m, 20m, 40m and 60m, players must shuttle between them in a set pattern to complete 240 metres. Five such sets -- 1,200 metres in all, without a break -- make one Bronco Test. Indian players are expected to clock the distance in under six minutes.

"The run we did today is the Bronco run," Roux said in a video posted on the BCCI website.

"It’s not new. It’s been around for years in different sports. We’ve introduced it here because it works two ways, as training and as measurement. It tells us where players stand in terms of aerobic fitness and whether we’re moving in the right direction."

The biggest advantage, he points out, is its portability. "It’s a field test. You can do it anywhere in the world, on any ground. It even allows players to assess themselves. That makes it very functional," he added.

Roux, who first worked with India in the early 2000s, says while cricket has changed drastically in two decades, especially the volume of matches, his job remains the same, that is to prepare players physically so their skills can shine.

"Cricket is about skill. What we do is complement that skill. If you’re physically prepared, you can prolong your career. A lot of what we implement minimises the risk of injury," he explained.

Roux’s first assignment this time around was India’s away series in England, where Shubman Gill’s young team fought back to level the five-Test series 2-2. "The work ethic impressed me. The fight we showed made me proud. I’ve worked with many of these players in the IPL, so even though it’s a new team, there’s some history,” he said.

India, who commenced their Asia Cup campaign with a win over UAE on Tuesday, next face Pakistan in their 2nd Group A tie on Sunday, September 14.