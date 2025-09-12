HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rishad plugs hole in Bangladesh's spin department

Spinner Rishad Hossain took 2 for 21 in Bangladesh's opening win over Hong Kong at the Asia Cup on Thursday, September 11

Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Thursday said the team had long lacked a quality leg-spinner but Rishad Hossain has now filled that void.

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup campaign in style, cruising to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over minnows Hong Kong.

 

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/21) and Taskin Ahmed (2/38) and leg spinner Hossain (2/31) shared six wickets between them to restrict Honk Kong to a sub par total.

"It was important to win the first game. We have played some good cricket in the last two series, but the Asia Cup can be a different pressure. We played very well today," Litton, who was adjudged the player of the match for his 59 off 39 balls, said at the post match presentation.

"In the last few years our pace bowling department has done very well, and all we were looking for was a leg spinner and Rishad has done very well," he added.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, slumped to their second straight defeat. Yet captain Yasim Murtaza found positives in his side's batting effort.

"To be honest, I am happy with the batters but would have been happier if one of them got 60-70+ and got a big total.

"I think we know what we need to work on, hopefully we'll do better next time. We gave too many freebies against Afghanistan, but we came with a plan today and implemented better," said Murtaza.

