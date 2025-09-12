HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We could have finished the game earlier'

'We could have finished the game earlier'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 12:17 IST

x

Towhid Hridoy played a composed knock as Bangladesh chased down 144 in 17.4 overs to beat Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

IMAGE: Towhid Hridoy played a composed knock as Bangladesh chased down 144 in 17.4 overs to beat Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photograph: Sceengrab/X

Towhid Hridoy played a steady hand to guide Bangladesh home in their first Asia Cup victory of the season, remaining unbeaten on 35 off 36 balls as his side chased down 144 in 17.4 overs against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

While skipper Litton Das set the tone with a brilliant half-century, Hridoy anchored the innings alongside him. He stayed till the end to ensure there were no hiccups in the chase.

Hridoy admitted he had thoughts about finishing the game quickly, but stressed that the result mattered most.

 

"Obviously it was there in the mind but the main thing was that we don't lose the match," Hridoy said in the post-match press conference.

"We could have finished the game earlier. I tried to play a few shots but couldn't connect. Maybe we could have wrapped it up one or two overs earlier, but in the end the result is important," he added.

His composure in the middle overs proved crucial, as Bangladesh sealed a comfortable win to open their campaign on a positive note.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost both openers Parvez Hossain Emon (19) and Tanzid Hasan (14) cheaply before Litton and Towhid Hridoy stitched a decisive 95-run partnership. Litton Das was the Player of the Match for his brilliant 59.

For Hong Kong, Ateeq Iqbal returned figures of 2/14, but it wasn't enough to stop Bangladesh from clinching their first win of the tournament.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?
Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?
Gill On the Moment He Knew Cricket Was His Calling
Gill On the Moment He Knew Cricket Was His Calling
Rishad plugs hole in Bangladesh's spin department
Rishad plugs hole in Bangladesh's spin department
Fitness or formula? Arshdeep's absence questionable
Fitness or formula? Arshdeep's absence questionable
Ex Pak batter relives cricket glory and Bollywood days
Ex Pak batter relives cricket glory and Bollywood days

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

webstory image 3

9 Fastest Growing Careers By 2034

VIDEOS

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions7:41

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

Watch: MEA's unique way to describe India-Mauritius ties1:52

Watch: MEA's unique way to describe India-Mauritius ties

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV