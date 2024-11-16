News
Home  » Cricket » Breaking: Shami set to join Team India on Aus Tour

Breaking: Shami set to join Team India on Aus Tour

November 16, 2024 22:33 IST
IMAGE: Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami, playing his first competitive match after a long injury lay-off of nearly a year, took 4/54 in 19 overs. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami has made a stunning return to competitive cricket after a year-long injury layoff, excelling for Bengal in their Ranji Trophy victory against Madhya Pradesh. Shami's impressive performance included seven wickets across two innings and a quickfire 37 with the bat, helping Bengal secure a narrow 11-run win.

 

Shami’s form has reportedly earned him a call-up to India's Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Shami will travel to Australia alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to rejoin the team after a brief absence. While Shami’s inclusion in the XI for the first Test in Perth (starting November 22) is uncertain, he is expected to be available for the second Test in Adelaide.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 features five matches, with the opener in Perth followed by Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 schedule

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will kick off with the first Test between Australia and India in Perth from November 22 to 26. The second Test, a Day/Night match, will be held at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. The third Test is scheduled at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18, followed by the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The series will conclude with the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

