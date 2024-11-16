Women's ACT: India STUN China to qualify for semis

IMAGE: The win against world no. 6 China was world no. 9 India's fourth consecutive win in the tournament. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India stunned reigning Olympic silver medallist China 3-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Saturday.

India scored two field goals through Sangita Kumari (32nd miniute) and skipper Salima Tete (37th) before tournament's highest scorer Deepika (60th) converted a penalty corner in the final minute.

The win against world no. 6 China was world no. 9 India's fourth consecutive win in the tournament, enabling them to climb to the top of the standings with eight points from four games.

China have dropped to the second place with six points from four matches.

India will square off their round robin campaign against Japan on Sunday.

The top four teams from the six team continental tournament will qualify for the semifinals.