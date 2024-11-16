News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Women's ACT: India STUN China to qualify for semis

Women's ACT: India STUN China to qualify for semis

Source: PTI
November 16, 2024 18:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hockey team

IMAGE: The win against world no. 6 China was world no. 9 India's fourth consecutive win in the tournament. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India stunned reigning Olympic silver medallist China 3-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Saturday.

India scored two field goals through Sangita Kumari (32nd miniute) and skipper Salima Tete (37th) before tournament's highest scorer Deepika (60th) converted a penalty corner in the final minute.

The win against world no. 6 China was world no. 9 India's fourth consecutive win in the tournament, enabling them to climb to the top of the standings with eight points from four games.

 

China have dropped to the second place with six points from four matches.

Hockey team

India will square off their round robin campaign against Japan on Sunday.

The top four teams from the six team continental tournament will qualify for the semifinals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tour for Champions Trophy commences in Pakistan
Tour for Champions Trophy commences in Pakistan
Jake Paul beats Tyson in blockbuster bout
Jake Paul beats Tyson in blockbuster bout
The King of Polo Rides Off Into The Ages
The King of Polo Rides Off Into The Ages
Blow for India! Injured Gill set to miss Perth Test
Blow for India! Injured Gill set to miss Perth Test
India Blitz: Carlsen, Lagno lead; Praggnanandhaa 2nd
India Blitz: Carlsen, Lagno lead; Praggnanandhaa 2nd
UP hospital had expired fire dousers? Govt says...
UP hospital had expired fire dousers? Govt says...
Nayanthara Slams Dhanush
Nayanthara Slams Dhanush

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Big blow for India as Gill likely to miss 1st Test
Big blow for India as Gill likely to miss 1st Test
Ritika, Rohit Sharma welcome baby boy
Ritika, Rohit Sharma welcome baby boy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances