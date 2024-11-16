Big blow for India as injured Gill likely to miss 1st Test

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hurt his thumb. Photograph: BCCI

Top-order batter Shubman Gill suffered an injury during India's match simulation at the WACA, Perth on Saturday.

Gill hurt his left hand while fielding in the slips and according to reports, is now a doubtful starter for the opening Test beginning at Optus Stadium on November 22.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill didn't return after leaving the field with injury.

The Times of India reported that Gill, who hurt his thumb, was sent for scans and the scans revealed a fracture, making him a doubtful stater for the 1st Test.

According to PTI, a BCCI source privy to the development, Gill has indeed fractured his left thumb and with less than a week left for the Test to start, it will be near impossible for the stylish right-hander to get fit in time for the opening match.

A thumb fracture generally takes around 14 days to heal after which one is expected to start his regular net sessions. Since the second Test in Adelaide starts from December 6, there remains a possibility that he will get fit in time for that match.

Gill has been placed as an option for the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in case Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test following the birth of his second child on Friday.

KL Rahul, has a bruised elbow after getting hit by a Prasidh Krishna short ball on the opening day of the intra-squad match and was forced to leave the field.

Rahul's bruised area needed icing and he didn't take the field on the second day of the match simulation on Saturday although it is being seen more as a precautionary measure.

In case Gill is absent, Abhimanyu Easwaran could be in line for his Test debut as India do not have too many options left.

However, if skipper Rohit, who was blessed with a baby boy, decides to join forces with three days of training, then it would be a different story.

The last day of the match simulation will happen at the WACA on Sunday after which India A squad, barring reserve players, will be back to India and join their respective state teams for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The main squad will then move to Optus Stadium in Perth where they will have three net sessions from Tuesday to Thursday before going into the Test starting Friday.