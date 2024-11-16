News
Tilak Varma's golden moment!

Tilak Varma's golden moment!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 16, 2024 17:48 IST
Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma was awarded the Best Fielder of the Series. Photograph: BCCI/X

India clinched a remarkable 3-1 series victory over South Africa, with Tilak Varma earning the accolade of Best Fielder of the Series, outshining strong contenders Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav.

 

Stand-in fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh requested captain Suryakumar Yadav to announce the winner, and Yadav playfully approached Samson with a handshake before unexpectedly declaring Tilak Varma the winner.

The entire dressing room burst into laughter and applause, showcasing the camaraderie and team spirit within the squad.

Tilak Varma

Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman presented Tilak with the medal, and in a heartfelt gesture, Tilak humbly dedicated the honour to his friend Rinku Singh, saying, "I want to say one thing, Rinku's God's plan."

Ravi Bishnoi also earned recognition as the Best Fielder of the final T20I for his superb catch, underlining India’s exceptional fielding throughout the series.

This tradition of awarding the Best Fielder, established during India’s World Cup campaign last year, has become an integral part of the team’s culture.

REDIFF CRICKET
