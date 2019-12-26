Boxing Day Test PHOTOS: Australia vs New Zealand, Day 1

December 26, 2019 08:47 IST

IMAGES from the 1st Test played between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday

IMAGE: Trent Boult grabbed the first wicket with the fourth delivery of the match. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand's pacemen struck twice in the first session at the Boxing Day Test on Thursday, removing both Australia's openers to leave the home side at 67 for two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

- Scorecard

Recalled paceman Trent Boult grabbed the first wicket with the fourth delivery of the match, bowling Joe Burns for a first-ball duck with a searing inswinger after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in to bat.

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Kane Willaimson. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Seamer Neil Wagner broke a 60-run partnership to have David Warner nick into the slips where Tim Southee dived to his right to take a sharp one-handed catch.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne looks to build on another good innings. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne was 23 not out, with Steve Smith on one run from 19 balls.

New Zealand made two changes, with fit-again Boult replacing the injured Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell coming in for the dropped opener Jeet Raval.

Australia recalled paceman James Pattinson to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Perth by 296 runs.

The home side's selectors said they had added uncapped spinner Mitchell Swepson to the squad for the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Queensland legspinner's call-up gives selectors the option to pick a dual spin attack on a wicket that usually offers ample turn.

Swepson, who replaces veteran seamer Peter Siddle in the squad, has 12 wickets at an average of 26.58 in six Sheffield Shield games this season.