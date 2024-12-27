News
Home  » Cricket » 'Clown': Aussie Media Slams Kohli

'Clown': Aussie Media Slams Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 27, 2024 09:51 IST
Virat Kohli's return to Australia was initially met with fanfare, with the Australian media welcoming him back enthusiastically.

However, after the Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas altercation on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Melbourne, the Australian media took a harsh stance on the former Indian captain.

Virat Kohli

After Match Referee Andy Pycroft handed Kohli a relatively minor punishment -- a 20 per cent match fee fine and one demerit point -- the incident has sparked outrage among Australian commentators and media outlets.

The West Australian newspaper published a scathing critique under the headline 'Clown Kohli,' while referring to him as an 'Indian sook,' a Tasmanian term often used to describe a coward or crybaby.

The article lamented Kohli's conduct during what was described as a 'teen's dream Test debut', leaving little room for empathy toward the Indian star.

India In Australia 2024-2025

