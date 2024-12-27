HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli Confronts Abusive MCG Hooligans

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 27, 2024 15:10 IST

IMAGE: Spectators stationed near the players' tunnel booed Virat Kohli.
 

Virat Kohli, dismissed for 36 by Scott Boland on day 2 of the fourth Test at he MCG, faced an unpleasant reaction from a section of the crowd as he walked back to the dressing room.

Spectators stationed near the players' tunnel not only booed Kohli but also apparently hurled derogatory remarks.

Kohli turned back to confront the hecklers, staring them down in visible displeasure. Before the situation could escalate, a vigilant security official intervened, calming the cricket legend and escorting him towards the dressing room.

This wasn't the first time on Friday that Kohli encountered hostility from the MCG crowd. After being booed when India fielded during the first session, he was met with loud boos when he walked out to bat.

The hostility follows the incident when Kohli appeared to nudge Australia teenage debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1, which led some Australian outlets to brand him a 'clown'.

Kohli's dismissal came moments after a disastrous mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, resulting in the young opener being run out.

REDIFF CRICKET
