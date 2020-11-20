Bowlers will decide fate of India vs Australia series, says Zaheer

Source:

Edited By:

November 20, 2020 15:45 IST

'I think the area which will decide the ODIs, T20Is and Tests will be the bowlers and how well the team bowls as a unit to restrict the opponent to a lower total on the scoreboard.'

IMAGE: India's pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan believes bowlers will decide the fate of this summer's India vs Australia contest as both the teams boast of some of the world's finest bowlers in their squads.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for a full series that includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals followed by a four-Test rubber. The tour will start with the ODIs in Adelaide on November 27.



India have one of the world's best bowler across formats in Jasprit Bumrah, while Mohammad Shami has also shown his class with the ball and good depth in the spin department in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. On the other hand, Australia have two world class pace bowlers in Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon is one of the leading spinners in the world.



"The Australian pitches have always had good bounce and pace, so I think the area which will decide the ODIs, T20Is and Tests will be the bowlers and how well the team bowls as a unit to restrict the opponent to a lower total on the scoreboard," said Zaheer, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team.



"When someone talks about the top line bowlers in the world right now, the names of the players that come to our mind will all be on the pitch in this series," he added.



Zaheer also said that India are set to face a stern test in Australia this summer due to the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner.



India had defeated Australia 2-1 in their last Test series Down Under in 2018-19 in the absence of Warner and Smith, as both the players were serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering scandal.



"Now with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Australian side, the Indian team is definitely going to face a stiffer competition than their previous tour Down Under," the former India fast bowler said in a release issued by official broadcasters Sony.



"There are no favourites going into the series as both the sides have quality batting and bowling line-up in their squad and that is what will make the upcoming tour interesting and exciting to watch."



Zaheer's thoughts were echoed by Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath, who also feels that the Virat Kohli-led side will face a tough competition this time around.



"The Indian cricket team will face a much tougher Australian team now that Smith and Warner are back but the Indian team is equally strong and have an aggressive mentality and determination to win the series," said McGrath, who has staggering 563 Test wickets.



"The current Indian team has got the confidence of playing in Australian conditions now and they know how to do it as they've been successful here in the last tour."



Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is hoping that the visitors can create history by winning their second consecutive series in Australia.



"Australia's Test team will be stronger than it was on India's previous tour. The experience of Smith and Warner will add muscle to the Aussie side but I believe India's bowling attack is ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket by winning a consecutive series Down Under," he said.