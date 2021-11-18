'Boult knows my weakness, I know his strength'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored 48 in the first T20I against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has said that playing alongside Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians has helped both of them know each other's weaknesses and strengths and as a result, it is always a good battle when they play for their national teams.

Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"Boult knows my weakness and I know his strength, it's a good fight between the two. When I captain him I always tell him to bluff, and that's exactly what he did," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"He put the mid-wicket back and put the fine leg up and I knew he was gonna bowl a bouncer and I was just trying to put it over the fielder but unfortunately there wasn't much pace on the ball," he added.

It was Boult who got the better of Rohit in the first T20I as he clean bowled the right-handed batter when he was batting on 48.

Earlier, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 164/6. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.

With this win, India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game set to be played on Friday.