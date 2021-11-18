News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

November 18, 2021 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq accused that Alex Hales had given his name as the dog was back in colour. Photograph: Reutershttps://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/bresnan-denies-racism-claim-but-apologises-to-rafiq/20211117.htm

Former England batsman Alex Hales denied on Wednesday there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog after allegations by ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that former team mate Gary Ballance used 'Kevin' as a derogatory term and that Hales had given his dog that name because the animal was black.

 

"Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog," Hales, who plays for Nottinghamshire, said in a statement.

"I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold."

Nottinghamshire said in a statement that, following Tuesday's testimony to the select committee, they had "commenced the appropriate internal process and will continue to liaise with Alex and his advisers accordingly."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Only T20 WC Records Were...
India's Only T20 WC Records Were...
India's Win: The Key Moments
India's Win: The Key Moments
Beating New Zealand in first T20I wasn't easy: Rohit
Beating New Zealand in first T20I wasn't easy: Rohit
Nations must ensure crypto not in wrong hands: PM
Nations must ensure crypto not in wrong hands: PM
Djokovic clinches last-four spot at ATP Finals
Djokovic clinches last-four spot at ATP Finals
Heard Alia-Ranveer Sing?
Heard Alia-Ranveer Sing?
'Too early to comment on Dravid's coaching style'
'Too early to comment on Dravid's coaching style'

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Bresnan denies racism claim but apologises to Rafiq

Bresnan denies racism claim but apologises to Rafiq

'Too early to comment on Dravid's coaching style'

'Too early to comment on Dravid's coaching style'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances