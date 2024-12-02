'Body's all good': Marsh declares himself fit for Adelaide Test

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh has assured that he is ready for the challenge. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia's seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has allayed concerns about his injury, declaring himself "good to go" for the pink ball second Test against India, which begins in Adelaide on December 6.

The 33-year-old had felt discomfort after bowling after bowling 19.3 overs in the opening Test, which Australia lost by 295 runs at Perth, but Marsh has confirmed his fitness ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval.

Australia had included uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster in the squad due to doubts over Marsh's fitness.

However, Marsh has assured that he is ready for the challenge.

Asked about any fitness concerns, Marsh told Channel Nine, "The body's all good, yep. Nah, nah, I'm good to go."

"I'll be there," he added after arriving in Adelaide on Monday.

This news will come as a boost for Australia, who are also dealing with the absence of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of the pink ball Test due to a side strain.

In Hazlewood's absence, pacer Scott Boland could join Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the pace attack.

Marsh, who has been managing a recurring ankle injury, also underwent surgery that saw him miss parts of the 2022-23 summer. While his bowling workload has been limited, his primary role has been as a specialist batter.

Since returning to the Test side following a memorable century in last year's Ashes, Marsh has accumulated 803 runs at an average of 44.61 in 11 matches.

In Perth, he scored 47 off 67 balls, emerging as the only Australian batter apart from Travis Head (89) to put up a fight in the opening Test.