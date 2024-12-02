News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Body's all good': Marsh declares himself fit for Adelaide Test

'Body's all good': Marsh declares himself fit for Adelaide Test

Source: PTI
December 02, 2024 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh has assured that he is ready for the challenge. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia's seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has allayed concerns about his injury, declaring himself "good to go" for the pink ball second Test against India, which begins in Adelaide on December 6.

The 33-year-old had felt discomfort after bowling after bowling 19.3 overs in the opening Test, which Australia lost by 295 runs at Perth, but Marsh has confirmed his fitness ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval.

 

Australia had included uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster in the squad due to doubts over Marsh's fitness.

However, Marsh has assured that he is ready for the challenge.

Asked about any fitness concerns, Marsh told Channel Nine, "The body's all good, yep. Nah, nah, I'm good to go."

"I'll be there," he added after arriving in Adelaide on Monday.

This news will come as a boost for Australia, who are also dealing with the absence of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of the pink ball Test due to a side strain.

In Hazlewood's absence, pacer Scott Boland could join Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the pace attack.

Marsh, who has been managing a recurring ankle injury, also underwent surgery that saw him miss parts of the 2022-23 summer. While his bowling workload has been limited, his primary role has been as a specialist batter.

Since returning to the Test side following a memorable century in last year's Ashes, Marsh has accumulated 803 runs at an average of 44.61 in 11 matches.

In Perth, he scored 47 off 67 balls, emerging as the only Australian batter apart from Travis Head (89) to put up a fight in the opening Test.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
Smith set to conquer 'unpredictable' Pink Ball Test
Smith set to conquer 'unpredictable' Pink Ball Test
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara
'Dus saal ho gaye yaar'
'Dus saal ho gaye yaar'
SC questions poll panel on booth-level hike in voters
SC questions poll panel on booth-level hike in voters
Why Goenka Went All Out To Get Pant
Why Goenka Went All Out To Get Pant
You Can Book A Shikhara On The Uber App
You Can Book A Shikhara On The Uber App

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Why Goenka Went All Out To Get Pant
Why Goenka Went All Out To Get Pant
India's complete dominance as Shah gets ICC reigns
India's complete dominance as Shah gets ICC reigns

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances