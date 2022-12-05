News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chronic injury sidelines Livingstone from Pak tour

Chronic injury sidelines Livingstone from Pak tour

Source: PTI
December 05, 2022 21:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Liam Livingstone

England's flamboyant all-rounder Liam Livingstone was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Test series in Pakistan and will be flying back to start rehabilitation for a chronic knee injury.

Livingstone, who made his Test debut in the series opener in Rawalpindi didn't take part in the match after the second day when he picked up the injury on the boundary line.

An official of the England team said the team management has not yet decided on a replacement for Livingstone.

 

Livingstone was picked in the touring squad because of his hard-hitting batting and ability to bowl leg-spinners, as England entered the Test with just three specialist bowlers.

The official said that a scan on Sunday morning (day four of the match) revealed the extent of the damage. He will return to the UK on Tuesday and begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the ECB and the Lancashire medical teams.

Livingstone had also made a comeback to the white ball squad for the World Cup in Australia after undergoing rehab for the same knee problem.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost fast bowler Haris Rauf to an injury ahead of the second Test in Multan, which begins later this week.

Haris hurt himself while fielding.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Shubman is contender to open for India in ODI WC
Why Shubman is contender to open for India in ODI WC
Eager fans rely on black market to fulfill WC dreams
Eager fans rely on black market to fulfill WC dreams
Why Australia's Green may skip IPL 2023
Why Australia's Green may skip IPL 2023
No more election boycott, announces Farooq in Kashmir
No more election boycott, announces Farooq in Kashmir
Portugal vs Switzerland: Spotlight remains on Ronaldo
Portugal vs Switzerland: Spotlight remains on Ronaldo
Bollettieri, renowned coach to tennis legends, dies
Bollettieri, renowned coach to tennis legends, dies
Cong slams Modi's 'roadshow' on voting day
Cong slams Modi's 'roadshow' on voting day

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'Bold, rash decisions' pivotal to Eng's win in Pindi

'Bold, rash decisions' pivotal to Eng's win in Pindi

Brave England seal memorable victory over Pakistan

Brave England seal memorable victory over Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances