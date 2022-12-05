News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England edge Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

England edge Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

December 05, 2022 17:37 IST
England

IMAGE: England’s James Anderson celebrates with teammates Will Jacks and Ben Stokes. Photograph: by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the opening Test in Rawalpindi in fading light on Monday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

 

England amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track.

Pakistan fought gamely and put on 268 before being all out in the absorbing final session, with Saud Shakeel topscoring for them with 76.

James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) were England's most successful bowlers, while Jack Leach claimed the winning wicket.

The second Test in Multan begins on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
