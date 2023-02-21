News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blow for Australia! Warner ruled out of last 2 Tests vs India

Blow for Australia! Warner ruled out of last 2 Tests vs India

February 21, 2023 12:09 IST
IMAGE: David Warner faced a bouncer barrage from Mohammed Siraj and was hit twice - once on his arm and then on his helmet - needing medical assistance during the second Test in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

Australia suffered another big blow as experienced opener David Warner was ruled out of the last two Tests against India after injuring his elbow and suffering concussion in the second Test in Delhi.

 

Warner suffered a concussion when he was struck in the head by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj while batting on Day 1 of the Delhi Test.

Warner faced a bouncer barrage from Siraj and was hit twice - once on his arm and then on his helmet - needing medical assistance. He didn't bat in the second innings as Matthew Renshaw took his place in the team as a concussion substitute.

'Warner was substituted out of the second Test at Delhi with concussion last week after being struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj in Australia's first innings,' said a report in cricket.com.au.

'That blow came shortly after Warner had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery, with x-rays subsequently confirming the left-hander had also sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow which will keep him out of the remaining Tests.'

Warner was also under fire for his poor showing with the bat in the first two Tests, as he managed just 26 runs from three innings.

 

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

