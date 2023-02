Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Moments after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian Captain Pat Cummins's gesture towards Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test, won cricketing hearts all over.

Cummins gifted the Indian batter an Australian jersey with the signatures of every player in the Australian team.

During the Gabba Test in 2021, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team had gifted Nathan Lyon a signed jersey to celebrate the star off-spinner's 100th Test.