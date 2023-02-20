News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Australia pacer Hazlewood out of India tour

Injured Australia pacer Hazlewood out of India tour

February 20, 2023 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood will return home from India after failing to recover from an Achilles injury. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will take no further part in the increasingly ill-fated tour of India and will return home after failing to recover from an Achilles injury, the team said on Monday.

 

Captain Pat Cummins will also be returning to Australia due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third Test, which starts in Indore on March 1.

Opening batsman David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a fractured arm after being hit by the ball while batting in the second Test, will remain with the squad for further tests.

Any changes to the squad will be announced on Wednesday once the selectors and medical staff have deliberated, a team spokesman said.

Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday and by an innings and 132 runs in the opener in Nagpur.

Hazlewood missed the first two Tests in the series because of the injury he sustained in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney in January.

His fellow quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green also missed the first two matches as both recovered from broken fingers.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Bharat Celebrated India's Win
How Bharat Celebrated India's Win
India's spin trio have outbatted Australia too!
India's spin trio have outbatted Australia too!
Aus captain Cummins flies home due to family illness
Aus captain Cummins flies home due to family illness
Remembering Football Legend T Balaram
Remembering Football Legend T Balaram
Guj govt to seek death for 11 Godhra train convicts
Guj govt to seek death for 11 Godhra train convicts
Controversy as betting companies sponsor PSL teams
Controversy as betting companies sponsor PSL teams
The 'major mistakes' committed by Australia...
The 'major mistakes' committed by Australia...

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Why Jadeja Followed Lyon On Instagram...

Why Jadeja Followed Lyon On Instagram...

What Cummins Gifted Pujara

What Cummins Gifted Pujara

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances