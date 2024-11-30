Blow for Australia! Injured Hazlewood out of second Test

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, who took five wickets in the first Test in Perth, was ruled out with a low grade side injury. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide with a low grade side injury in a further blow to the hosts.



Hazlewood took five wickets in the first Test in Perth where Australia were thrashed by 295 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the five-match series.



Cricket Australia said Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett had been brought into the squad for the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval which starts December 6,

although Scott Boland is Hazlewood's most likely replacement.Australia have another injury concern for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Perth.

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster was called into the squad two days ago as cover for Marsh.



Australia are already without regular all-rounder Cameron Green, who was ruled out of the series after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.