Home  » Cricket » Blow for Australia! Injured Hazlewood out of second Test

Blow for Australia! Injured Hazlewood out of second Test

November 30, 2024 08:57 IST
Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, who took five wickets in the first Test in Perth, was ruled out with a low grade side injury. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide with a low grade side injury in a further blow to the hosts.

Hazlewood took five wickets in the first Test in Perth where Australia were thrashed by 295 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the five-match series.

Cricket Australia said Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett had been brought into the squad for the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval which starts December 6,

although Scott Boland is Hazlewood's most likely replacement.

Australia have another injury concern for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Perth.

 

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster was called into the squad two days ago as cover for Marsh.

Australia are already without regular all-rounder Cameron Green, who was ruled out of the series after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
