Russell's farewell ruined! Australia crush Windies

IMAGE: Josh Inglis, Cameron Green go unbeaten to flatten West Indies. Photograph: ICC/X

West Indies stalwart Andre Russell was denied a winning farewell after Josh Inglis and Cameron Green smashed unbeaten half-centuries to secure Australia's eight-wicket victory in the second Twenty20 International on Tuesday.

Put into bat, West Indies managed 172-8 as opener Brandon King topscored with a breezy 51 and Russell smashed 36 off 15 balls in his final knock in international cricket.

Australia's Inglis (78) and Green (56) then pulverised the West Indies attack in an unbroken 131-run partnership to complete the chase in 15.2 overs, putting the tourists 2-0 ahead in the five-match series.

West Indies did not help their own cause by spilling six catches.

"I'm very grateful to end my career here playing in front of my own crowd, family and friends," Russell said.

"The result didn't go my way, but at the end of the day, I'm happy, I'm grateful."

"I wish the boys all the very best, and I wish them luck moving forward," added the 37-year-old two-time World Cup winner.

Australia sprang a surprise by asking Glenn Maxwell (12) to open the innings with skipper Mitchell Marsh (21) but the ploy did not pay off, both departing caught behind inside six overs.

However, Inglis smashed five sixes in an unbeaten 33-ball blitz, while Green's second successive fifty of the series included four of them.

"I think I felt like I managed the tempo pretty well at times," player of the match Inglis said.

"After probably being a bit lucky early being dropped, I felt like I managed those middle periods really well with Greeny."

"We sort of identified spin was going to be really tough to play on that wicket, so we sort of took our medicine there and went after the quicks."

Australia, who won the preceding Test series 3-0, can clinch the series with a third successive victory in Basseterre on Saturday.