Home  » Cricket » Big boost for US cricket: Tendulkar joins NCL ownership

Big boost for US cricket: Tendulkar joins NCL ownership

Source: PTI
October 06, 2024 10:30 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar will present the championship trophy to the winning team at the NCL's inaugural tournament, marking a historic moment for the sport's rise in the United States. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America's National Cricket League (NCL) ownership group, a move that is expected to give a big boost to the sport in the United States in the coming years.

"Cricket has been my life's greatest journey and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the US," Tendulkar said after the NCL announced that the batting legend has joined them.

"The NCL's vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US first hand," Tendulkar said.

The NCL tournament opens with a performance by singer Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy, a media release said.

This season, the NCL brings together cricket legends

like Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, who will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

It will also feature top players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi and Johnson Charles.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family," said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the NCL.

Tendulkar will present the championship trophy to the winning team at the NCL's inaugural tournament, marking a historic moment for the sport's rise in the United States, the media release said.

 

"His influence in cricket is comparable to what Pele does in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin's commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America. His involvement highlights the NCL's goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the US," Agarwal said.

Headquartered in Dallas, the NCL has introduced an innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game.

Source: PTI
