Big blow for Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes!

March 28, 2023 09:25 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka will receive only five points from the abandoned match, rather than the 10 they could have earned for a win, as they jockey with South Africa and West Indies for the final automatic slot. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The second one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was washed out by persistent Christchurch rain on Tuesday in a further blow to the tourists' slender hopes of automatic qualification for this year's World Cup.

 

Sri Lanka, world champions in 1996, will receive only five points from the abandoned match, rather than the 10 they could have earned for a win, as they jockey with South Africa and West Indies for the final automatic slot.

Hosts India and seven other teams will directly qualify for the tournament with two more punching their tickets via a 10-team competition in Zimbabwe in June and July.

New Zealand won the opening match in the series by a thumping 198 runs at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. The third and final match takes place at Hamilton on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
