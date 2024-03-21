News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL

Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals will be missing the services of Adam Zampa in the 2024 IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

 

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings.

Zampa's withdrawal depletes Rajasthan's bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year's IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jaiswal set for breakout IPL season
Jaiswal set for breakout IPL season
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
Check out IPL 2024 schedule!
Check out IPL 2024 schedule!
From 53 in first polls, number of parties at over 2500
From 53 in first polls, number of parties at over 2500
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy
Will create chaos: SC refuses to stay EC appointment
Will create chaos: SC refuses to stay EC appointment
Body massager not sex toy: HC raps Customs dept
Body massager not sex toy: HC raps Customs dept

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL 2024: Four men, four narratives and a glitzy Cup

IPL 2024: Four men, four narratives and a glitzy Cup

Can RR Stars Win IPL 2024?

Can RR Stars Win IPL 2024?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances