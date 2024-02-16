Ashwin pulls out of 3rd Test due to 'family emergency'

IMAGE: After celebrating his 500th scalp in the morning, R Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

After picking up his coveted 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot, Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test on the same day itself.

A BCCI statement said, Ashwin will be unavailable for the remaining Test due to a family emergency.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,” read the statement.

Ashwin reached the milestone 500th scalp when he removed Zak Crawley during England's first innings in Rajkot.