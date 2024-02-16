News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin pulls out of 3rd Test due to 'family emergency'

Ashwin pulls out of 3rd Test due to 'family emergency'

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 16, 2024 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: After celebrating his 500th scalp in the morning, R Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

After picking up his coveted 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot, Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test on the same day itself.

A BCCI statement said, Ashwin will be unavailable for the remaining Test due to a family emergency.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

 

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,” read the statement.

Ashwin reached the milestone 500th scalp when he removed Zak Crawley during England's first innings in Rajkot. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!'
'500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!'
After Mount 500, will Ashwin hunt Kumble's record?
After Mount 500, will Ashwin hunt Kumble's record?
PIX: Ashwin takes 500 but Duckett steals the show
PIX: Ashwin takes 500 but Duckett steals the show
BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali
BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali
Govt okays maritime aircraft in Rs 84,560-cr def buy
Govt okays maritime aircraft in Rs 84,560-cr def buy
Fear of BCCI backlash, ECB turns down Lalit Modi
Fear of BCCI backlash, ECB turns down Lalit Modi
Look-out notice against Haldwani kingpin, 5 more held
Look-out notice against Haldwani kingpin, 5 more held

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

When Ashwin went through 'very dark time'...

When Ashwin went through 'very dark time'...

500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin

500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances