Bhajji tweets: 'Listen to the farmers'

November 28, 2020 09:36 IST

The only cricketer to comment on the farmers protests is Harbhajan Singh.

Clashes broke out at multiple places and Delhi's borders resembled a virtual battle zone with restless crowds of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, milling around and a sea of police personnel keeping them at bay.

Drones circled the air and plumes of smoke from teargas shells could be seen from far.

Bhajji took to Twitter and posted a note in Hindi urging the powers that be to give the farmers an ear.

'किसान हमारा अन्नदाता है । हम को अन्नदाता को थोड़ा समय देना चाहिए । क्या यह वाजिब नहीं होगा. बिना पुलिस भिड़ंत के क्या हम उनकी बात नहीं सुन सकते. कृपया किसान की भी सुनिए. जय हिंद (Farmers are the hands that feed us. We must give some of our time to the farmers. Isn't it feasible? Without fighting with the police can't we listen to them. Please listen to what they have to say too),' Bhajji tweeted on Friday.