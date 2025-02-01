HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SA20: MI Cape Town send Pretoria Capitals packing

SA20: MI Cape Town send Pretoria Capitals packing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
February 01, 2025 10:18 IST

Reeza Hendricks hit 4 fours and 5 sixes before finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls.

IMAGE: MI Cape Town's Reeza Hendricks hit 4 fours and 5 sixes before finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls. Photograph: Betway SAT20

Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis produced fireworks with the bat as MI Cape Town defeated Pretoria Capitals by 27 runs to send their opponents out of SA20's play-offs race in Centurion.

Put in to bat on Friday night, Hendricks and Brevis shared a scintillating unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket to power MI Cape Town to 222 for 3.

 

The pair matched each other run for run, with Hendricks finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) and Brevis hitting an unbeaten 73 off 32 balls (6x4s, 6x6s).

In reply, Pretoria Capitals finished at 195 for 8, Will Smeed top-scoring with 52 off 36 balls (9x4s), while Will Jacks (39) and Keagen Lion-Cachet (34 not out off 18) also making useful contributions.

Skipper Rashid Khan (2/25) and medium-pace all-rounder Corbin Bosch (2/40) picked up two wickets each for MI Cape Town.

Despite lightning and some thundershowers interrupting MI Cape Town's innings, it did nothing to dim the excitement with the capacity crowd being treated to a batting exhibition of the highest order.

Dewald Brevis and Reeza Hendricks during their unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis and Reeza Hendricks during their unbroken 142-run partnership, off just 68 balls, for the fourth wicket. Photograph: Betway SAT20

With the bowlers having dominated thus far in Season 3, it was the turn of the batters to provide the excitement with a sum total of 417 runs scored on the night.

These two sides were involved in a similar run-fest last season when they posted a record 462 runs at the same ground.

Unfortunately for the Centurion faithful, this was the last time they will see their team in action as the Capitals fell 27 runs short. 

Capitals can now no longer qualify for the playoffs with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advancing to the Eliminator, set to be played at Centurion on February 5.

MI Cape Town raced out of the starting blocks with the in-form opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13 balls) smashing 45 in just 4.4 overs.

The Capitals tried their best in the run-chase with Smeed striking his second half-century of the competition, but MI Cape Town kept picking up wickets to restrict the home team.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at Newlands before MI Cape Town head to St George's Park for their Qualifier 1 clash against Paarl Royals on February 4.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
