Bess hails Pant's 'courageous' knock

February 07, 2021 19:34 IST

IMAGE: Rishab Pant waves to the dressing room after getting to 50. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's stunning performance helped revive India's first innings but Dom Bess dominated the hosts' batters to put England on top on day three of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday.

Bess was impressed with India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's .courageous. knock on day three of the first Test and said it was a 'phenomenal innings'.

Pant took the field when India was struggling on 73/4. Along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant revived India's innings and played brilliantly.

Despite India in a difficult position, Pant played fearlessly and scored regular boundaries.

"Pant is just a completely different player and played phenomenal...If one ball goes straight up, it is a completely different game. The way Pant played was really courageous," Bess said in the press conference after the end of day's play.

At stumps, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) on the field, trailing England by 321 runs.