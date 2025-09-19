HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bereaved Wellalage returns home from Asia Cup

Bereaved Wellalage returns home from Asia Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 19, 2025 10:52 IST

x

Dunith Wellalage is flanked by his mother and his father Suranga, a former cricketer himself, who passed away on Thursday

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage is flanked by his mother and his father Suranga, a former cricketer himself, who passed away on Thursday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage has returned home from the on-going Asia Cup after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night, during their Group B league match win against Afghanistan in Afghanistan.

Wellalage learned of his father's demise only after the match, and left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

 

'Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, father of Dunith Wellalage. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay strong Dunith, the whole nation stands with you and your family in this difficult time.
May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana,' former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga wrote on X.

'Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong brother,' Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi wrote on his X handle.

Playing only his 5th T20I, left-arm spinner Wellalage was taken to the cleaners by Nabi in the final over of the Afghanistan innings, being hit for 5 sixes. The 22-year-old picked up the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran while conceding 49 runs in the match.

It is unclear whether the spinner will return for the tournament where Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in a Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will then face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sindhu falls again to nemesis An Se Young in China
Sindhu falls again to nemesis An Se Young in China
Asalanka hails Thushara in Sri Lanka's perfect run
Asalanka hails Thushara in Sri Lanka's perfect run
Rashid laments missed Super 4s chance
Rashid laments missed Super 4s chance
Ashwin set for India comeback at Hong Kong Sixes
Ashwin set for India comeback at Hong Kong Sixes
Suryakumar's leadership adds edge to India: Trott
Suryakumar's leadership adds edge to India: Trott

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Leaders Who Wished Modi On Birthday

webstory image 2

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

webstory image 3

10 Affordable Perfumes For Women And Men

VIDEOS

Mumbai queues up for iPhone 17 before sunrise, huge crowd at Bandra Apple store3:44

Mumbai queues up for iPhone 17 before sunrise, huge crowd...

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look1:43

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look

Why India carried out Op Sindoor at midnight - CDS Chauhan reveals2:05

Why India carried out Op Sindoor at midnight - CDS...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV