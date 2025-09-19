Bereaved Wellalage returns home from Asia Cup

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage is flanked by his mother and his father Suranga, a former cricketer himself, who passed away on Thursday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage has returned home from the on-going Asia Cup after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night, during their Group B league match win against Afghanistan in Afghanistan.

Wellalage learned of his father's demise only after the match, and left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

'Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, father of Dunith Wellalage. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay strong Dunith, the whole nation stands with you and your family in this difficult time.

May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana,' former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga wrote on X.

'Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong brother,' Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi wrote on his X handle.

Playing only his 5th T20I, left-arm spinner Wellalage was taken to the cleaners by Nabi in the final over of the Afghanistan innings, being hit for 5 sixes. The 22-year-old picked up the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran while conceding 49 runs in the match.

It is unclear whether the spinner will return for the tournament where Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in a Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will then face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.