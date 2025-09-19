HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sindhu falls again to nemesis An Se Young in China

Sindhu falls again to nemesis An Se Young in China

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: September 19, 2025 10:34 IST

PV Sindhu registered her eighth straight loss to An Se Young

IMAGE: PV Sindhu registered her eighth straight loss to An Se Young. Photograph: SAI Media X/ANI Photo

Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu's woeful run against world number one An Se Young continued as she suffered a straight-game defeat against the Korean in the women's singles quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist went down 14-21, 13-21 in 38 minutes against the 23-year-old Korean, who clinched gold at the Paris Games. It was Sindhu's eighth loss on the trot to An, against whom she is yet to record a single win.

 

Sindhu started poorly and trailed 1-6 before narrowing it to 5-9 with a delicate cross-court drop.

However, An used her trademark smashes to open up an 11-5 lead at the interval. Sindhu managed to close in at 11-14 but the Korean maintained her grip and sealed the opener when the Indian buried one into the net.

In the second game, Sindhu briefly led 3-2 but An soon regained control. The Indian tried to push with attacking play and trailed 7-8, but the An's superior deception and variety helped her go into the break 11-7 ahead.

An pulled away to 14-7 after resumption and never looked back.

Sindhu played some fine front-court drops and round-the-head smashes to gather a few points but the Korean was always a step ahead.

The Korean grabbed eight match points with a cross-court smash and sealed it when Sindhu erred again.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
