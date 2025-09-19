Rashid laments missed Super 4s chance

'We had a great chance to chase 150 odd in the last game. But that's the nature of T20 cricket.'

IMAGE: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka during their Asia Cup 2025 match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A disappointed Rashid Khan on Thursday lamented Afghanistan's exit from the Asia Cup after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture here, saying they had "great preparation" for the tournament.

Afghanistan, touted to be one of the sides to beat in the eight-team tournament, missed out on a Super 4s berth from Group B as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced to the next stage where they will meet India and Pakistan.

"We had a great chance to chase 150 odd in the last game. But that's the nature of T20 cricket. We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard," Rashid told the broadcaster after the match.

"We made it to the semis of the T20 WC. We at least thought of making it to the next round here."

Rashid said Afghanistan did not bowl as well as they could have after Mohammad Nabi's (60) five sixes in the final over pushed them to 169/8.

"The way we finished it was so special. To hit five sixes (in one over) was unbelievable. We bowled not as good as we should have. It was pretty hard on that track. It wasn't the typical Abu Dhabi wicket. It was possible to chase 170-180," he said.