Asalanka hails Thushara in Sri Lanka's perfect run

Asalanka hails Thushara in Sri Lanka's perfect run

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 19, 2025 10:21 IST

'I am really pleased with the performance. Almost a perfect game for us. The pacers did the job (but) only the last over went wrong for us.'

Pacer Nuwan Thushara took 4 for 18 to help Sri Lanka to victory in their final group match against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

IMAGE: Pacer Nuwan Thushara took 4 for 18 to help Sri Lanka to victory in their final group match against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka expressed happiness with an "almost perfect game" for his side and hailed pacer Nuwan Thusara for his four-wicket haul.

Sri Lanka walked away from the group stage of the Asia Cup unscathed with three wins in three matches, eliminating Afghanistan, who ended with a win and two losses following a six-wicket loss to Lankan Lions on Thursday.

 

Bangladesh is the other team from Group B having made it to the Super Four stage, with two wins in three. From Group A, it is India and Pakistan who made the next round.

"I am really pleased with the performance. Almost a perfect game for us. The pacers did the job (but) only the last over went wrong for us," he said.

"(Nuwan) Thushara is a phenomenal guy. He bowls two or three overs in the powerplay and does the role for the country. (Kusal) Perera was outstanding with the catches. We want to be the best fielding side in T20s. You need to catch everything in the shorter format," he said.

Kusal Mendis, who anchored Sri Lanka's chase with a 52-ball 74 not out, expressed confidence of a good show in Super 4s.

"I got good support (from others and) I enjoyed it. The spinners were bowling a little faster compared to the other teams. Kamindu (Mendis) batted well and he made it easier for me. We will have three good games in the Super 4s. I hope we will do well," he said.

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

