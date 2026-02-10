HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal trounce Andhra; march into Ranji Trophy semis

Bengal trounce Andhra; march into Ranji Trophy semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 10, 2026 20:39 IST

Bengal

IMAGE: Bengal's players celebrate a wicket during the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra on Tuesday. Photograph: Cricket Association of Bengal/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sudip Kumar Gharami's monumental 299 was instrumental in Bengal's big win.
  • Bengal will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the semi-final from February 15.
  • New Zealand's Michael Bracewell was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after re-injuring his left calf.

Bengal marched into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy after registering a comprehensive innings and 90 runs victory over Andhra in Kalyani on Tuesday, the foundation of which was laid by Sudip Kumar Gharami's monumental 299.

Resuming their second innings on 64 for three on Day 5, the contest was as good as over for Andhra after they conceded a massive first-innings lead of 334 runs on the fourth and penultimate day. 

Bengal will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the semi-final from February 15, while Karnataka and Uttarakhand face off in the other last four clash.

On the final day, Andhra hopes of avoiding an outright defeat were thwarted by Bengal left-arm

spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who struck some vital blows on a fifth day pitch to script a big win for the hosts.
 
Shahbaz returned impressive figures of 4/72, while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picked up two wickets.

Out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami, who sizzled with the bat in Bengal's huge first-innings total of 629, bowled only three overs when Andhra batted for the second time in the match.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was the only silver lining for Andhra as the India all-rounder batted resolutely to make 90 off 144 balls with seven fours and two sixes. 

Needing 270 runs to make Bengal bat again, Andhra required a partnership between Reddy and Ricky Bhui (30) but the skipper was dismissed by Shahbaz after he could add just 12 runs to his overnight score.

 

Soon Shahbaz took the wicket of Saurabh Kumar and then removed Reddy to finish with fine figures.

Tripurana Vijay (46) and Kalidindi Raju (25) got some runs under their belt but all they could do was delay the inevitable before Gupta picked up the wicket of Vijay to seal the match for his team. 

Andhra wicketkeeper-batter K S Bharat did not bat because of an injury. 

