BCCI Declines Players' Request for Family Travel at T20 WC

BCCI Declines Players' Request for Family Travel at T20 WC

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 10, 2026 14:58 IST

Suryakumar Yadav-led India have sought permission for families to travel during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but sources say the BCCI has declined the request.

Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty at the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty at the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados. Photograph: Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 side has demanded that their family be be allowed to travel with them during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 since the defending champions are co-hosting with Sri Lanka.

According to the sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined the demand but the official confirmation is yet to come from the Indian board.

 

  Suryakumar Yadav-led India have sought permission for families to travel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, but sources say the BCCI has declined the request.
  • Sources say the BCCI has declined the request, though official confirmation is awaited.
  • BCCI's revised travel policy limits family stays to two weeks on tours longer than 45 days and seven days on shorter tours.

Last year, the BCCI introduced a revised travel policy after the Indian team's 1-3 defeat in Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, capping family members' stay to maximum two weeks for tours longer than 45 days. For shorter tours, the duration was restricted to seven days.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had also backed the BCCI's directive to limit the presence of cricketers' families during long overseas tours, saying players must realise they are not on vacation but on national duty.

Gambhir had backed BCCI's decision for limited family time on tours

"Families' roles are important, but you've got to understand one thing. You are here for a purpose. It's not a holiday. You're here for a huge purpose. You've got very few people in that dressing room or in this tour who get this opportunity to make the country proud," Gambhir had said in July, 2025.

In their first Group A fixture, Indian team defeated USA by 29 runs where the skipper Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 84 runs off just 49 balls.

Now, the Men in Blue are in Delhi for their next clash against Namibia on February 12. They are then scheduled to play the much-anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, before travelling to Ahmedabad for their final group-stage clash against the Netherlands on February 18.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
