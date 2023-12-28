Ben Stokes fires back: Are England set for a 5-0 drubbing?

IMAGE: Ben Stokes, who underwent knee surgery, has been named for the upcoming series in India. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England Test captain Ben Stokes responded to former cricketer Steve Harmison's criticism of England's preparation for the upcoming Test series against India.

Harmison, a former pacer and Stokes' close friend, expressed concern about England arriving in India just three days before the five-match Test series, suggesting it could lead to a 5-0 defeat.

In response, Stokes defended the team's approach, highlighting their training camp in Abu Dhabi before heading to India.

Stokes replied to a video of Harmison's comments and said as quoted from Sky Sports, ‘Good job we're going to Abu Dhabi for a training camp before we go to India for even more training before that first Test then, isn't it?’

Harmison suggested that England's approach regarding their Test series against India was insufficient while telling talkSPORT as quoted from Sky Sports, ‘If England go in three days before, they deserve to get beat 5-0, they really do.’

‘I'm an old man, that's what they'll say. Times have changed, but preparation hasn't changed. I love this new approach, I love Ben Stokes and [head coach] Brendon McCullum. But I'm sorry, going three days before... You'd never do that for an Ashes series. You'd never go to Australia three days before the Gabba, so why go three days before Hyderabad? For me it stinks, it absolutely stinks,’ Harmison added.

The cricketer's comeback is part of England's efforts to overcome their 3-1 defeat in the last series on Indian soil.

Stokes, currently recovering from knee surgery, aims to contribute as an all-rounder after coming out of ODI retirement for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.