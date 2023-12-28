It can't rain forever: Yousuf backs out of form Babar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammed Yousuf, offered support to struggling batter Babar Azam amid a challenging Test series against Australia.

Babar, facing scrutiny for scoring just 36 runs in three innings Down Under, received encouragement from Yousuf, who tweeted on X, "Be strong now because things will get better, it might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever," along with Babar's picture.

After his impressive 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup, Babar's form declined significantly. In the next 15 innings, he managed 412 runs at an average of 29.42, with four half-centuries and a best score of 74. This dip in form also impacted Pakistan's performance in tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

During the World Cup, Babar scored 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.00, with four half-centuries and a strike rate of 82.90. Despite his efforts, Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals.

Before the Nepal match, Babar had scored 946 runs in 20 international matches at an average of 47.30, with three centuries and six fifties in 21 innings. However, his recent performances have seen his average fall to 39.94 in 35 matches, with three centuries and 10 fifties.