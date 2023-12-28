News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It can't rain forever: Yousuf backs out of form Babar

It can't rain forever: Yousuf backs out of form Babar

Source: ANI
December 28, 2023 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Babar Azam

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammed Yousuf, offered support to struggling batter Babar Azam amid a challenging Test series against Australia.

Babar, facing scrutiny for scoring just 36 runs in three innings Down Under, received encouragement from Yousuf, who tweeted on X, "Be strong now because things will get better, it might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever," along with Babar's picture.

After his impressive 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup, Babar's form declined significantly. In the next 15 innings, he managed 412 runs at an average of 29.42, with four half-centuries and a best score of 74. This dip in form also impacted Pakistan's performance in tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

 

During the World Cup, Babar scored 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.00, with four half-centuries and a strike rate of 82.90. Despite his efforts, Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals.

Before the Nepal match, Babar had scored 946 runs in 20 international matches at an average of 47.30, with three centuries and six fifties in 21 innings. However, his recent performances have seen his average fall to 39.94 in 35 matches, with three centuries and 10 fifties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni's Grooming Routine: 1hr, 10mins!
Dhoni's Grooming Routine: 1hr, 10mins!
'Dhoni may play another IPL season'
'Dhoni may play another IPL season'
Cricket's 2023 Rewind: From Olympics to IPL billions
Cricket's 2023 Rewind: From Olympics to IPL billions
Future of RIL belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant: Ambani
Future of RIL belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant: Ambani
Death sentences of 8 Indians in Qatar commuted
Death sentences of 8 Indians in Qatar commuted
Nadal can't be written off just yet, says Djokovic
Nadal can't be written off just yet, says Djokovic
Rajasthan CM Confronts Dire Financial Crunch
Rajasthan CM Confronts Dire Financial Crunch

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Marsh misses century by a whisker but rescues Aus

Marsh misses century by a whisker but rescues Aus

Why Australia-Pakistan Test Was Held Up!

Why Australia-Pakistan Test Was Held Up!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances