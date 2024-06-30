BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus

IMAGE: Team India lift the ICC T20 World Championship after beating South Africa in the final at Bridgetown, Barbados. Photograph: BCCI / X

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping Rs. 125 crore prize money for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 via a social media post on X. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” said Shah in a statement.

"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats.”

Jay Shah hailed the team's talent, determination, and sportsmanship while crediting their win to dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit.