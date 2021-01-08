BCCI secretary Shah assures help to northeastern states

Source:

Edited By:

January 08, 2021 22:18 IST

BCCI secretary Shah visits Sikkim and Arunachal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Jay Shah/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, on Friday, assured the northeastern states of all necessary help by the apex body for promotion and development of cricket in the region.

Shah recently visited the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

"Humbled and honoured to visit both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Assured all North-Eastern states of @BCCI's support to enhance capacity building, cricketing infrastructure, NCA coaches and technical staff, training methodologies & medical facilities. We are in this together," Shah tweeted.

In Arunachal Pradesh, he met the state's Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and had a fruitful discussion on the promotion of the game in the state.

Sikkim's Chief Minister PS Golay said Shah assured him that the BCCI would set up a National Cricket Academy in the state.

Before the northeastern states started out in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions in 2018, the BCCI had set up a task force for the development of the game in the region.

Rijiju urges corporates, PSUs to become stakeholders in India's sporting dream

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urged corporate India and leading Public Sector Units to come forward to contribute to the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) in a bid to strengthen the sports ecosystem of the country.

As part of their corporate social responsibility, Rijiju hoped that corporate houses and PSUs become stakeholders in India's journey towards becoming a sports powerhouse.

Among the first to chip in to this contributory fund this year is the State Bank of India, which has made a contribution of Rs. 5 crore to NSDF on Friday, with the primary aim of meeting the needs and requirements of elite athletes supported under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Speaking about the initiative, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, who presented the cheque to the sports minister said, "It is a matter of great pride for SBI to be able to contribute towards the support of elite athletes under the TOPS Scheme in the year of Olympics.

"This year our athletes will be competing at the world stage, and as a responsible corporate citizen we feel it is our duty to strengthen them in every way possible."

The total contribution made by corporates, PSUs and individuals to NSDF is matched equally by the Government of India and the fund is used in to promote sports in general and specific sports disciplines for achieving excellence at the national and international level.

Rijiju said, "I thank SBI for its generous contribution and assure the team that every penny will be used wisely to strengthen the journey of our Olympic-bound athletes this year.

"I also take this opportunity to appeal to all PSUs, corporates and individuals to come forward and contribute to the NSDF and be stakeholders in India's journey to becoming a sporting powerhouse.

"We need to work as a team so as to realise India's long-term dream of being among the Top 10 nations in the 2028 Olympics.

"These voluntary contributions will ensure that an equal amount is matched by the finance ministry and the fund can be used judiciously in supporting our athletes."

Currently 105 athletes have been selected in the TOPS core group for the 2021 Olympics in the disciplines of athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, shooting, tennis, table tennis, badminton, para-athletics, para-badminton, para-shooting, archery and boxing.