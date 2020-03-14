News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold

BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 14, 2020 17:17 IST

The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, among others.

The junior women's tournaments, put on hold until further notice, include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout and Under-23 One-Day Challenger. PTI KHS  KHS

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL'

'No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL'

Kohli tells countrymen 'stay strong, fight outbreak'

Kohli tells countrymen 'stay strong, fight outbreak'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use